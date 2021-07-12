Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report sales of $33.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.46 million and the lowest is $32.81 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.73 million to $135.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $119.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.93. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

