Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105,107.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $137,672.55 and $105,107.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00222992 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001461 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.79 or 0.00809242 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.