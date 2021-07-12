Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is SRS Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SRS Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,646 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up approximately 4.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Dynatrace worth $292,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 22.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,888. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $62.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.73, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

