Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.74% of Dynatrace worth $373,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.73, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

