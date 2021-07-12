Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 1456009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 57,634 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $4,156,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $334,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.27, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.