Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.04. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 1,939 shares.

Specifically, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $557,500.00. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

