easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 976.81 ($12.76).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,950.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.