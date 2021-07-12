eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Trimmed by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $69.46 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

