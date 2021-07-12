EcoR1 Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,082,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,000. Ovid Therapeutics accounts for about 1.1% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 8.97% of Ovid Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

OVID opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $267.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

