EcoR1 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 318,704 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,000. Arvinas comprises 0.9% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 0.65% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $82.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

