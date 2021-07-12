EcoR1 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 596,900 Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 596,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,843,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 0.79% of Translate Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBIO shares. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

TBIO opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

