EcoR1 Capital LLC Decreases Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

EcoR1 Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,557 shares during the quarter. Applied Molecular Transport comprises approximately 0.5% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,265. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $43.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

