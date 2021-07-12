EcoR1 Capital LLC Invests $1.57 Million in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.90% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARYD opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

