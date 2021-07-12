EcoR1 Capital LLC Invests $2 Million in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 1.49% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EUCR. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ EUCR opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.