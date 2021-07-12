EcoR1 Capital LLC Invests $34.02 Million in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,137,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,024,000. Design Therapeutics makes up 1.5% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Design Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,495,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

DSGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

DSGN stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.78.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.