EcoR1 Capital LLC Makes New $39.79 Million Investment in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,224,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,786,000. Edgewise Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.8% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 2.57% of Edgewise Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,584,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,148,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,494,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,044,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

EWTX opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EWTX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.