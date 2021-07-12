EcoR1 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,072,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 736,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 313,860 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ARPO opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

