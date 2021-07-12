EcoR1 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 602,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,000. Alector accounts for about 0.5% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Alector at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alector by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alector by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,861,741.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALEC stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

