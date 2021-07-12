EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases 1,225,000 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the quarter. Solid Biosciences accounts for approximately 2.3% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 8.34% of Solid Biosciences worth $50,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 883,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $372.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLDB. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

