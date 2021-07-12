EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases 1,237,923 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares during the quarter. AC Immune makes up about 1.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 5.02% of AC Immune worth $27,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

ACIU opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05. AC Immune SA has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. On average, analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

