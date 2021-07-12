EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases 3,928,300 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 121.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the quarter. AnaptysBio makes up 6.8% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 26.13% of AnaptysBio worth $154,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.