EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSII. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $249,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSII opened at $9.90 on Monday. FS Development Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

