EcoR1 Capital LLC Takes Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of BOLT opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $537.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

