EcoR1 Capital LLC Takes Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 556,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 1.14% of Magenta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 212,529 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 115,904 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

