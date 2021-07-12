EcoR1 Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

EcoR1 Capital LLC cut its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 2.14% of LogicBio Therapeutics worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 183,768 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGC. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

In other LogicBio Therapeutics news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC).

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.