Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.36 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

