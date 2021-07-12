eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of eGain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in eGain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

