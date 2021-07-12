eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
