Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,524 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

