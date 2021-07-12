Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Reaches $0.0344

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and $143,128.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00112223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00160456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,207.04 or 1.00445248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00956297 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

