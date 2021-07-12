Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo Sells 2,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00.
EA stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $141.39. 1,946,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,401. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.