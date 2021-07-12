Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ELDN) CFO Paul Sean Little Acquires 10,000 Shares

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ELDN) CFO Paul Sean Little purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $88,700.00.
Shares of ELDN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.75. 20,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,166. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $27.32.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.