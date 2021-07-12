Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,411 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

