Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $87.11 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $29.63 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $87.11 or 0.00264580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00037326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004838 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,054,227 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,174 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.