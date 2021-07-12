ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,883.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $56,883.65 and $15,883.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00053035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.09 or 0.00901297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005437 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.