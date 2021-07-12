eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 23,264 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 23,264 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $85,146.24. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Ltd Ginola sold 125,651 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $516,425.61.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 29,575 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $110,019.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Ltd Ginola sold 4,285 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $15,340.30.

Shares of NYSE:EMAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. 8,967 shares of the stock were exchanged.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.