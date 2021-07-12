eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 413,241 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 413,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $1,636,434.36. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:EMAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,004 shares.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

