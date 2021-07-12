Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422,244 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $44,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $60.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

