Emirex Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Emirex Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and $1.09 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Emirex Token

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

