Empire Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EMPR) Major Shareholder Michael R. Morrisett Sells 300,000 Shares

Empire Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EMPR) major shareholder Michael R. Morrisett sold 300,000 shares of Empire Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of EMPR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.74. 2,582 shares of the stock traded hands.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.