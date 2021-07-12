Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 3.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.64. 26,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,042,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The stock has a market cap of $977.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

