Endor Protocol (EDR) One Day Volume Hits $136,736.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $136,736.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00383141 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001286 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012670 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

