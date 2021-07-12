Energi Hits Market Cap of $71.20 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. Energi has a total market cap of $71.20 million and $1.75 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004978 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00262789 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00037308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,772,025 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

