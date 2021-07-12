Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $27.14 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

