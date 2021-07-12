Enigma Price Up 25.8% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00385624 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003119 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012954 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.01715794 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

