Entegris, Inc. (NYSE:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci Sells 9,189 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NYSE:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

