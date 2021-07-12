Enzyme (MLN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $157.06 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $87.61 or 0.00260806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $157.06 million and $8.14 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

