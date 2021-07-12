EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $861.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.70 million and the lowest is $857.20 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $632.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $527.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $246.01 and a one year high of $528.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.66.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

