Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million.

GNOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $12.49 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.