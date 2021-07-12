Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $425.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.88. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

