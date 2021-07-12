Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $205.94 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.15.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

